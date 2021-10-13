Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

