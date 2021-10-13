Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million.

SCU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SCU opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.