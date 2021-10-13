Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

