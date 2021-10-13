Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.
Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About EQT
EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
