QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $324,536.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $324,536.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00072186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00118267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.09 or 0.99977123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.66 or 0.06243614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

