QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 365,220 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

JNPR stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.