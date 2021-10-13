QS Investors LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 106.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $377.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.