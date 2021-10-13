QS Investors LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $575.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.