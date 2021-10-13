QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

