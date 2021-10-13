QS Investors LLC Sells 8,813 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

