QS Investors LLC Sells 93,703 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,703 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

