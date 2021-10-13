QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. The stock had a trading volume of 272,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,452. The company has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

