Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.50. 2,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

