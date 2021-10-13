Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,218 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of UPWK opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.