Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 90,501 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,501 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

