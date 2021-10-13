Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,035 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.