Quiztok Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and $14.15 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

