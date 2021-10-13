Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 2,152 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QUOT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 80,821.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

