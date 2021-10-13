Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAIN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,126,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

