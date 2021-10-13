Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 1,100 Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.31, for a total transaction of C$15,741.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,024,865.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.21, for a total transaction of C$2,842.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$1,435.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$1,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00.

Shares of ET stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.09. 21,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.48. Evertz Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$11.42 and a twelve month high of C$15.90.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9313062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

