Raymond James Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 98.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
