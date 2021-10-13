Raymond James Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 98.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

