Raymond James Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Market Perform

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

