Raymond James Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.33.

MAG stock traded up C$1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.91. The company had a trading volume of 176,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.03. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

