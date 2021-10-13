Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Raymond James stock opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

