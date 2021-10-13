Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James traded as high as $98.30 and last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Raymond James by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

