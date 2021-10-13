Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.40). Approximately 794,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,502,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.39).

Separately, Libertas Partners started coverage on Reach in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reach’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

