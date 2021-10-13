Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):

10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.99 billion and a PE ratio of -80.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.03.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

