Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.