Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.68

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 11043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

