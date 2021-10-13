Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.99

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 906148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.