Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $21.36

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $22.00. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 48 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $785.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of -0.33.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
