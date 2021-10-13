Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $185,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

RSG stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.