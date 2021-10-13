Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $376.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

