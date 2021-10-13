Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

UDR stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.21, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.