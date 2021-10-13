Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shiseido Company, Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shiseido in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.12 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

