Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/24/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/23/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/17/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

8/31/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

