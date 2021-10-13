Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.85.

QSR stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$75.89. 236,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,495. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.50.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

