Reviewing Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Prologis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prologis $4.44 billion 22.03 $1.48 billion $3.80 34.81

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 4 6 0 2.60 Prologis 0 1 12 1 3.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $139.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Prologis.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Prologis 34.54% 4.27% 2.77%

Summary

Prologis beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.