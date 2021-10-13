Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 28,828.6% in September

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 28,828.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

