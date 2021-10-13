Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 28,828.6% in September

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 28,828.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.