Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCH. TD Securities increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th.

RCH opened at C$43.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$46.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.