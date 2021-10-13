RigoBlock Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,414.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $6,414.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00116728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,002.81 or 0.99770513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.80 or 0.06190294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

