Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,439.23 ($71.06).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,005 ($65.39) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,284.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,757.48. The stock has a market cap of £81.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

