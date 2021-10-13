Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

