Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $69.29

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.29, but opened at $67.60. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 20,108 shares trading hands.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

