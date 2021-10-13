RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:RMI opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.