RLI (RLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLI opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

