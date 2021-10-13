Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.77

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $881.27 million, a PE ratio of 174.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

