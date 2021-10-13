Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCI.B. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.08.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$58.01 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

