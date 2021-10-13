Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 380 by Morgan Stanley

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 380 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 366.23.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

