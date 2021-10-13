Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 425 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

