Rune Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $205.62 or 0.00352612 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $29,744.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00116566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.51 or 0.99398314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.70 or 0.06162624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.